As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Trimmed Holding by $156.54 Million; Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Position Held by Cqs Cayman Lp

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 31,596 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 billion, down from 32,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.97 million shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 45,591 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 17/04/2018 – Patrick McClain Joins Altisource as Senior Vice President, Hubzu Auction Services; 26/04/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $197.4 MLN VS $240.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POS; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pure Incorporated reported 1,569 shares. Moreover, Telos Mgmt has 0.99% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Page Arthur B invested in 0.62% or 3,925 shares. Janney Ltd owns 3,174 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 20,450 shares. Sol Mgmt Company, Maryland-based fund reported 2,518 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Inc reported 1,588 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Excalibur Mngmt Corp holds 1.12% or 6,270 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 2.01M shares. 8,456 were reported by Mengis Mgmt. Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 4,587 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 53,145 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 1,545 shares. Citigroup holds 672,220 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd owns 8,983 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,356 shares to 10,550 shares, valued at $2.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceutical Splc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 4,604 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 38,170 are held by Prudential Inc. Swiss Savings Bank holds 19,600 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 24,819 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 12,900 shares. Schroder Invest Grp owns 15,111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 305,134 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) or 495,732 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Aperio Group Lc stated it has 16,754 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 84 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 17,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). D E Shaw & Com invested in 0% or 48,179 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 36,838 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

