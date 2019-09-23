As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Increased by $1.08 Million Its Stake; Srb Holding in Allegion Plc (ALLE) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Allegion Plc (ALLE) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 3,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,818 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 8,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Allegion Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $101.15. About 160,361 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80; 06/03/2018 Schlage Custom™ Door Hardware Now Available to Homeowners; 13/05/2018 – GWA SAYS TO SELL DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS TO ALLEGION FOR A$107M; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Names Charles L. Szews to Board

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 5,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 34,541 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $198.22. About 898,650 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $124.19 million for 19.01 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $147.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 21,400 shares to 51,410 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 15,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,824 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).