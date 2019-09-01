As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Keystone Financial Planning Lowered Its Holding by $1.30 Million; Zwj Investment Counsel Upped Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $558,584

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 111,737 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, up from 107,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 326,940 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexion Wins EC Nod for Soliris in Nervous System Disorder – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAIA, COTY, AMGN – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Amgen’s Enbrel Patent Win, AMRN’s Setback & More – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Announces Sale of Celgene’s Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,945 were reported by Captrust Fin Advisors. Private Co Na has 0.22% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,574 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Aviva Public Limited Co reported 284,371 shares. Rnc Management Lc stated it has 2.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 10,981 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Beutel Goodman & Limited holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 731,369 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 48,976 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 0.35% or 641,874 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 63,664 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 300,186 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 0.16% or 2,968 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg owns 1,429 shares. First Amer Bancshares stated it has 37,655 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO comment NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Sprint, Wabco Holdings, and Sibanye-Stillwater Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,553 shares to 127,436 shares, valued at $38.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,779 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 111,200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 24,584 shares. Harvest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 4.63% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Shine Investment Advisory reported 122 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 10,226 shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 13,542 shares. 2,393 were accumulated by Da Davidson. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 115 shares. Frontier Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 31,380 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 161,788 shares. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 75,194 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 182,323 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 16,922 shares.