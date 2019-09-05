As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Increased Position; Fairview Capital Investment Management Lifted Position in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by $3.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 48,250 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 45,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 1.63 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 467,944 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37M, up from 403,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 1.02 million shares traded or 33.04% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,000 shares to 126,500 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 272,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,210 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

