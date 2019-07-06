As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $6.49 Million; Knighthead Capital Management Increases Stake in Pg&E (Call) (PCG)

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 3.46 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Mngmt holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 104,314 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Company reported 0.32% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 273,049 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 30,860 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi holds 60,266 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Gp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,364 shares. British Columbia Mgmt owns 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 198,083 shares. Perritt Capital holds 0.19% or 2,711 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 140,979 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,003 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Jupiter Asset Ltd has 8,334 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 0.85% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 2,500 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 1.26% or 10,382 shares in its portfolio.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares to 206,380 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment has 15,569 shares. Cohen And Steers invested in 0.02% or 500,670 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Silver Point Lp has invested 33.7% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Personal Serv holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 550 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.33M shares. Eminence Capital Lp reported 5.74M shares. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 37,500 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.15% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 77,861 are owned by Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De. Redwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 17.18% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

