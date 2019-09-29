As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Valley National Advisers Raised by $441,416 Its Stake; Cray (CRAY) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Position by $2.01 Million

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 59,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 565,069 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.68 million, down from 624,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 2,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 29,517 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 27,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everi Holdings Inc by 80,982 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $17.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 27,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 500,893 shares. Amer Group accumulated 0% or 30,653 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.01% or 32,736 shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 181,847 shares. American Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 714,189 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 163,745 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 48 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 14,016 shares. 233,573 are held by Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 3,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Capstone Inv Advsr Llc invested in 0.04% or 147,764 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 63,882 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kellner Capital Lc invested 1.7% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 536,697 shares.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Now Is the Time to Be Bullish on AMD Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cray Elects Stephen Gold to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cray holders approve HPE merger – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: HPE (NYSE: $HPE) Completes Acquisition of Cray, Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Expanding E-Commerce in China Through Alibaba Alliance and Arlo (NYSE: $ARLO) Makes Pro 3 Camera System Available – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $363.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 19,402 shares to 8,087 shares, valued at $161,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 12,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,725 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc reported 245 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 14,055 shares. 15,126 were accumulated by Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd. Guggenheim Cap holds 302,809 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Personal Financial has 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,346 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 23,626 shares. Provident Management invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bokf Na holds 0.43% or 96,145 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 3,002 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs invested in 0.14% or 81,740 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 132,000 shares. Regions Fincl owns 28,897 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.94 million shares. Miller LP invested in 0.22% or 5,229 shares.