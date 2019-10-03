As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Upped by $32.32 Million Its Holding; Chase Investment Counsel Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 175 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,586 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 billion, up from 18,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 526,357 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 82.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,916 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267,000, down from 11,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.04. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 29.64 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 35,294 shares to 61,104 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporate (NYSE:TFX) by 30 shares to 9,601 shares, valued at $3.15 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,212 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.