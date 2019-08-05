As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Holder Kings Point Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Barbara Oil Company Lowered Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $576,000

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $184.43. About 662,214 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 1.26 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.00 million activity. 10,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L.. $2.49 million worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by Hein LeLand J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited owns 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 45,450 shares. 314,270 were reported by Willis Investment Counsel. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nordea stated it has 1.78 million shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt owns 24,233 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Park National Oh holds 0.02% or 5,850 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Corp invested in 41,275 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,811 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora stated it has 300 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.36 million shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.16% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 288,196 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Company has 22,986 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Finance Counselors accumulated 3,407 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 19.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advsrs Inc invested in 2.2% or 38,319 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 2.71% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 23,040 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.99% or 23,696 shares in its portfolio. Old Point Tru & Fincl Services N A owns 29,423 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd invested 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fort Limited Partnership holds 11,460 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 27,148 were reported by Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Com. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 134,800 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 3,132 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Ltd owns 1,557 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 20,375 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd reported 5,400 shares stake. Mengis Cap Management invested in 8,456 shares or 0.9% of the stock. 2.30 million were reported by Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 113,502 shares to 123,309 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 42,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.