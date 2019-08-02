As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Holder Country Club Trust Company Trimmed Position by $542,241; Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Position Held by West Family Investments Inc

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.79M market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 103,018 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 86,703 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47M, down from 89,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 1.15M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Inc stated it has 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Personal Cap Advsrs accumulated 0.45% or 208,886 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt owns 44,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc owns 144,859 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated has invested 0.69% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Crawford Invest Counsel owns 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,223 shares. Cls Llc stated it has 325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benedict Fin Advsr Incorporated owns 25,158 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough Company Incorporated has 0.8% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 30,072 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 496,720 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.07% or 99,118 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 15,790 shares. Sit Investment Associates stated it has 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Invesco invested 0.5% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Federated Investors Pa invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 20,131 shares to 98,264 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 54,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,347 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 166,200 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 500,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen & Steers Inc reported 277,282 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 75 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 84,000 shares stake. Fort Washington Oh holds 0.02% or 179,233 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Regions Financial reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,100 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 753,610 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 38,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Monthly Report: March 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream In Bloom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.