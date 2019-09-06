As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Country Club Trust Company Trimmed Holding by $542,241; Riverhead Capital Management Upped Ugi (UGI) Position by $635,140

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 86,703 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, down from 89,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 419,526 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 11,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 29,249 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 17,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 345,866 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 44,324 shares to 103,631 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 23,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.02 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co/The (NYSE:KR) by 64,217 shares to 231,536 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,550 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).