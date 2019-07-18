As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Declined, Burns J W & Co Lifted Its Stake by $328,671; Salem Capital Management Has Boosted At & T Corp. (T) Holding by $711,016

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 20.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,286 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 19,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $179.72. About 1.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 256,238 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Zimmer Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 650,000 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc reported 79,482 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.35% or 17.28M shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr accumulated 147,563 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Intrust National Bank Na invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dorsey & Whitney Limited Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46,161 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,814 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Com has 69,500 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 118,849 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,530 shares. Capstone Inv Limited Liability holds 257,439 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Baltimore holds 0.06% or 10,658 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

