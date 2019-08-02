As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Wallington Asset Management Trimmed by $6.49 Million Its Holding; Tekla Capital Management Boosted Its Exelixis (EXEL) Stake by $7.80 Million

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $186. About 3.04 million shares traded or 9.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 339,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 678,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 339,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 4.86 million shares traded or 84.68% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Dining: A Hungry Black Hole Is Discovered, Gorging on Stars; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Exelixis at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 10/04/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $430M TO $460M

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital holds 362,446 shares. 3,989 were reported by Cohen Capital. Colony Gp Ltd has invested 0.9% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 12,401 are held by Chemung Canal Trust Company. Cypress Group owns 11,983 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Llc reported 2,956 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Oakwood Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Ca holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 29,931 shares. Pitcairn Com invested in 16,726 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prns stated it has 2,256 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 15,790 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 94,355 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Telos Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.99% or 16,642 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial holds 29,970 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 52,917 shares or 0.58% of the stock.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares to 81,424 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,424 shares, and has risen its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB).

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 67,026 shares to 360,998 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 23,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,668 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Td Asset Management Inc invested in 118,848 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock has 30.88M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Aperio Gru Ltd reported 76,560 shares. Northern owns 2.40M shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.04% or 69,468 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 16,417 shares. Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 1,909 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Franklin Resource has 56,923 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 257,762 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Grp reported 600,227 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. The insider MORRISSEY MICHAEL sold 40,000 shares worth $924,800. Shares for $941,200 were sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A. FELDBAUM CARL B sold $1.11 million worth of stock.

