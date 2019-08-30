As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder North Star Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $326,781; Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.78 Million

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 2.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,098 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 24,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $208.51. About 371,013 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Com holds 0.45% or 46,859 shares. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 2,300 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Capital Global Invsts invested in 2.01% or 33.39 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rodgers Brothers Inc stated it has 5,271 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lifeplan Fin Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). West Coast Llc invested in 1,749 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc holds 3,575 shares. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Inv Advsr has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 10,226 shares. 3,400 are held by E&G Advisors Lp. State Street reported 27.45M shares stake.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,947 shares to 21,186 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 11,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (NASDAQ:FARM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Co has 1.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 282,890 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 2.99M shares or 2.9% of the stock. Highland Cap Management Lp holds 0.46% or 62,000 shares in its portfolio. Dsm Capital Partners Lc owns 4.83M shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Economic Planning Group Adv reported 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 518,435 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. New England Rech Mngmt holds 14,934 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 51,602 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 120,668 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Services Inc has 3.71M shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs stated it has 143,132 shares or 5.32% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Eck Corp stated it has 283,866 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Altfest L J & Company Inc stated it has 109,689 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings.

