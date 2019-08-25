As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Pitcairn Company Increased by $426,951 Its Position; Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Huntsman (HUN) as Valuation Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 198,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 2.71M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 16,726 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 14,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Lowenstein Sandler Represents Longtime Client Indorama Ventures in $2.1 Billion Acquisition of Huntsman’s Chemicals Units – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Huntsman Corp (HUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Huntsman (HUN) to Acquire Remaining 50% Interest in Sasol-Huntsman Joint Venture – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Signal Says Buy the Dip on Huntsman Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Huntsman’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 144,210 shares stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 529,624 shares. Maverick holds 0.12% or 398,620 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0% or 37,973 shares in its portfolio. 50,500 were reported by Mrj Cap Incorporated. 64,289 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr L P. Goldentree Asset Limited Partnership holds 3.05% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 1.26M shares. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 9.24 million shares. Sir Mngmt Lp holds 817,389 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc invested in 0.09% or 36,650 shares. Axa stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Petrus Trust Lta invested in 12,959 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 15.54 million shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 38,630 shares. Moore LP holds 0.13% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 180,000 shares.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55 million shares to 14.09M shares, valued at $65.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTHR) by 59,167 shares to 43,632 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,564 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).