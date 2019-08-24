As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Founders Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $1.05 Million; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Price Rose, Holder Financial Counselors Has Lowered Holding by $418,147

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 59.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 14,979 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 5,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 50,239 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 55,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,612 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Central National Bank & Trust has 1.54% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 36,041 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability Corp has 5,380 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Cadence Financial Bank Na, Texas-based fund reported 2,704 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 2,506 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 641,874 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 9,936 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pension holds 0.48% or 657,562 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.7% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pettee Investors reported 4,973 shares. Arete Wealth has invested 0.86% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dupont invested in 0.24% or 55,847 shares. Mai Cap reported 77,948 shares stake. Miller Inv Mngmt LP has 0.26% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Howe Rusling Inc reported 1.5% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 10,200 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,458 shares to 183,592 shares, valued at $12.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 5,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,474 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has 8,065 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H And stated it has 231,440 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 341,687 shares. 157,902 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Washington Trust Financial Bank stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il accumulated 276,563 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Atlas Browninc has 1.18% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 20,927 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt Inc reported 6,745 shares. 66 were reported by Jcic Asset Incorporated. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.04% or 3,743 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.35% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 215,567 are held by Cambridge Investment Incorporated. Cove Street Cap reported 1,500 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,830 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).