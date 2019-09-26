As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Amg National Trust Bank Has Lowered Position; Todd Asset Management Trimmed Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $14.44 Million as Valuation Rose

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 155,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 170,564 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.96M, down from 325,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $103.81. About 120,571 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 90.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 12,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,297 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239,000, down from 13,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $195.43. About 217,816 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct)

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,952 shares to 8,397 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWP) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci (TUR).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.12 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 76,308 shares to 305,121 shares, valued at $37.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.