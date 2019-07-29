As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Declined, Main Street Research Boosted Stake by $560,952; Lvw Advisors Has Boosted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $491,744; Market Value Rose

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 2,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,406 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, up from 45,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $176.21. About 1.08 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 5,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 2.38M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Tru has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 16,937 shares. Sky Inv Lc reported 80,037 shares. Old Republic Corp reported 699,200 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Keystone Fincl Planning has 71,983 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.62% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Benin Management Corp holds 0.15% or 3,838 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,262 shares. Permit Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,645 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt has 0.74% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 42,500 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 293,544 shares. Sather Fin Group has invested 0.59% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 40,912 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Fort Lp has 11,637 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 50,785 shares to 236,597 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,285 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

