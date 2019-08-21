As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Spectrum Management Group Has Increased Holding by $2.34 Million; First Merchants (FRME) Holder Dean Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 24,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 19,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 44,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 75,939 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 77537.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $203.17. About 2.71M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $12,993 activity. Another trade for 13 shares valued at $482 was made by Sherman Patrick A on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.17M for 10.82 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.