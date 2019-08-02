As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Spectrum Management Group Has Increased by $2.34 Million Its Holding; Freshpet (FRPT) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Raised Its Holding by $886,410 as Share Value Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 77537.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $186.71. About 1.07 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 21,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 780,397 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, up from 759,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 104,786 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration invested in 28,800 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability reported 14,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Champlain Prns Limited Liability Co invested 0.18% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Bluemountain Cap Management Llc holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 8,215 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 780,397 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0.01% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 515,101 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 395,982 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd has 0.73% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 164,375 shares. Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 17,250 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers accumulated 12,124 shares or 0% of the stock.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 910,589 shares to 36,553 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 70,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,139 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 9.28M shares. Philadelphia owns 75,865 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability holds 0.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 33,020 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 765 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 60,209 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Alpine Woods Limited Company owns 14,307 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 2.39% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Delta Asset Management Limited Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,035 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1 shares. The New York-based John G Ullman Associates has invested 0.39% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability stated it has 7,317 shares. Trillium Asset Management Llc reported 1,261 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.05% or 29,082 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 0.35% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 224,087 shares.