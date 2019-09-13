As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Synovus Financial Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.80 Million; As Wex (WEX) Market Value Rose, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Cut by $736,320 Its Stake

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 3,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 51,311 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.68M, down from 54,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.06. About 145,596 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 9,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 48,563 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94M, down from 58,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $195.73. About 1.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 5,420 shares to 5,480 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation has 277,490 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,194 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 4,344 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 29,723 shares. Koshinski Asset Management owns 6,572 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 16,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd accumulated 173,545 shares. U S Global Investors stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 1.79% or 66,053 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Spirit Of America New York holds 0.09% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. Cap Intl Investors stated it has 0.66% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amica Retiree holds 2,649 shares. Endurance Wealth has 0.89% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 30,860 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.14 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 64,890 shares to 153,674 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 15,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Shelton Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 48 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bamco New York invested in 450,000 shares. Endeavour Capital holds 2.11% or 68,611 shares. Principal Gru reported 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Commerce Bank holds 0.01% or 2,828 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Street accumulated 0.02% or 1.04M shares. First Manhattan reported 3,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges Management Incorporated holds 995 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 12,174 shares. 82,300 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $101.85M for 21.72 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.