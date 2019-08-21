As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding by $7.97 Million; As Yy (YY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lowered Its Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 89,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 204,134 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, down from 293,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 798,919 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 42,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 43,460 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 85,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $203.17. About 2.71M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY (YY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YY – Winner Of The Turning Live Streaming Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qorvo (QRVO) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Colgate (CL) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Loews (L) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 28,146 shares to 41,551 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 246,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Allergan is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2019: CGC, A, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 7,536 shares to 54,494 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,503 are held by Guardian Invest. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Iberiabank holds 35,008 shares. 9,862 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Inc. Parsons Management Ri has 22,438 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd reported 32,548 shares stake. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Tru Co, New York-based fund reported 9,904 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 431,635 shares. 126,213 are held by Huntington Bank & Trust. Bridgecreek Investment Ltd Com reported 8,950 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny invested in 0.02% or 23,563 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 2.06 million shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.34% or 9,595 shares. 10 has 0.72% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17,693 shares. Mai Management reported 0.76% stake.