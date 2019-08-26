As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Position by $2.72 Million as Share Value Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 40.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 118,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 177,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 295,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 1.25 million shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 916.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 87,649 shares to 332,692 shares, valued at $17.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91 million for 20.89 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. On Monday, May 13 Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 2.08 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 133,039 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 2,130 shares. Eidelman Virant reported 59,400 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.28% or 3.28M shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc has 18,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 116,561 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Dubuque Comml Bank & accumulated 2,233 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 142,290 shares. Philadelphia has 177,300 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.04% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Signaturefd holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 54,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 40,882 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 20,000 shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,744 shares to 35,316 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,009 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).