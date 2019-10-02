As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Portland Global Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $576,472; Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Boosted Its Target Cor (TGT) Stake by $636,400 as Market Valuation Rose

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $189.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Target Cor (TGT) by 172.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Target Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 5.52 million shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Tru Na has invested 1.81% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Amp Capital has 0.34% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 338,193 shares. Sequoia Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Washington Trust holds 47,314 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ckw Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 100 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 1.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 3.33M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.78% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nomura Asset Management holds 383,175 shares. Green Square Llc stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Finemark Fincl Bank And, a Florida-based fund reported 41,049 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc reported 6,456 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin holds 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 204,298 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 21,682 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio.