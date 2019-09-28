As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Pitcairn Company Cut Stake; Diversified Trust Co Has Boosted Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 14,141 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, down from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 14,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 57,180 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, up from 42,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 2.08M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,755 shares to 244,396 shares, valued at $28.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,568 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.09 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

