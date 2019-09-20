As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Modera Wealth Management Has Upped Position; Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased Holding

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,665 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 23,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $198.43. About 1.87 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 78.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 13,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 3,793 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223,000, down from 17,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 1.19M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 9,991 shares to 13,463 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 40,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:PEG) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing SaaS Part 2: Shopify – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $486.91M for 16.16 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,702 shares to 133,622 shares, valued at $17.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,754 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.