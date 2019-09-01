As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Mackay Shields Lowered Holding by $1.27 Million; Lincluden Management LTD Cut Its Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) as Shares Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 6,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 300,186 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03M, down from 306,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 38,408 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 45,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43B market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Financial Advsr has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stearns Finance Group reported 3,629 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Limited Liability Company has 5,124 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Holderness Invs has 5,654 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Nordea Management Ab invested 1.86% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Etrade Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,031 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.21% or 290,000 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America holds 1,795 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Forte Capital Limited Company Adv accumulated 22,665 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Wealthquest holds 0.53% or 7,348 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 14,522 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 549 shares. Moreover, Winslow Asset Mngmt has 1.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 28,392 shares. Cim Mangement Inc accumulated 0.43% or 5,833 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,045 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 19,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 20,295 shares to 189,284 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 122,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).