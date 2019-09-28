As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Intact Investment Management Has Lifted by $809,600 Its Position; As Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Declined, Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Position

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 75,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 495,009 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, down from 570,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 296,113 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.28M for 18.16 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 375,000 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $63.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 346,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 8,421 shares to 67,244 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,300 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Page Arthur B accumulated 3,775 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ifrah Financial stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.08% or 2,646 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman reported 1.11% stake. Nomura Holdg holds 7,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital accumulated 4,689 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 0.72% or 31,002 shares. Moneta Group Inc Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 66,023 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.46% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 87,421 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Lc stated it has 4,965 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 23,143 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 32,443 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

