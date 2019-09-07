As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Hamel Associates Upped by $557,550 Its Holding; Granite Point Capital Management LP Stake in Argan (AGX) Has Boosted by $980,000 as Shares Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 97,452 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,175 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 4,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 443,100 shares to 106,900 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in International Mny Express In.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Argan, Inc. (AGX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Behind The Numbers Of Argan – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan’s Gemma Power to move ahead with 1.8 GW Ohio power project – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,325 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 23,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,036 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2019: NVAX, SXTC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 0.9% or 12,139 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore And Communication reported 1,376 shares. Raub Brock Lp accumulated 99,457 shares or 3.97% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Incorporated reported 2.02% stake. Mcrae Cap Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Howland Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 1,965 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt, a France-based fund reported 268,399 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 711,259 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp holds 0.92% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 631,285 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co has 217,172 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,575 shares. 2,329 are held by Cambridge. First Interstate Bankshares invested in 0.13% or 3,108 shares. Amer Rech invested in 5,764 shares.