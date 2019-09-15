As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Has Lowered Its Position by $329,176; Par Capital Management Has Decreased Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position as Share Price Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 30,759 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, down from 32,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 2.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 9.89M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $561.33M, down from 12.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 7.55 million shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.64 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

