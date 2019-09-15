As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Holding by $488,888; Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Increased Its Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) as Valuation Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 78,472 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, down from 81,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.40M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cronos Group Stock Stands Out in a Sea of Cannabis Sameness – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenet to roll over $4.2B of debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Marijuana Stocks That Could See 100% Gains, If Not More – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 19,022 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 33,472 shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 1.78% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Lp holds 0.02% or 36,200 shares. Next Fincl Group reported 40 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Aqr Mgmt Limited Company holds 479,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Management Co Lc invested in 12,693 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 782,501 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0.05% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 35,471 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% or 30,061 shares. Sun Life accumulated 0.08% or 15,229 shares. American International Grp accumulated 227,273 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 15,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.12 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Strum And Towne Inc holds 31,937 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 50,920 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sigma Planning has 12,898 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 48,400 shares. Duff And Phelps Mngmt Co owns 6,815 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 210,308 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.45% or 8,301 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 54,380 shares. 3,034 were reported by Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.55M shares. Coastline Trust Communications invested in 21,264 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 2.54% or 18.63 million shares. Holderness Invests holds 0.48% or 5,704 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 5,180 shares to 9,734 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR) by 18,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR).