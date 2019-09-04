As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Trimmed by $1.07 Million Its Position; Legg Mason (LM) Stake Held by West Coast Financial Llc

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 22,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 130,051 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 107,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 269,099 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 5,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 42,435 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, down from 48,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $205.27. About 1.08 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06B for 14.83 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,453 shares to 229,694 shares, valued at $54.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 26,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

