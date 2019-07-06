As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Declined, Holder Choate Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake; Methode Electronics (MEI) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Upped Its Position

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,783 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 158,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 966,009 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80 million, up from 808,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 60,177 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 32.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 15,482 shares to 284,232 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,066 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 795 shares to 4,199 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 157,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).