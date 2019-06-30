As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Declined, Guardian Investment Management Trimmed by $457,758 Its Stake; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Declined, L & S Advisors Increased Holding

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 5,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,092 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 12,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $252.01. About 1.55M shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $184.28. About 3.75 million shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private stated it has 9,707 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 12,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sns Gp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,107 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors, a Montana-based fund reported 51,844 shares. Carderock Capital Management Incorporated reported 2.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kbc Nv has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 435,498 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 1,216 shares. Cardinal Inc owns 88,202 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc owns 12,732 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 396,278 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 1,477 shares. Meeder Asset reported 46,013 shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 2.66% or 19.03 million shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl reported 3.96 million shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.83 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Com invested 0.73% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 14,617 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.51% or 99,589 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 6,497 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Communication holds 20,290 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. 27,135 were accumulated by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt. Atwood & Palmer holds 49,485 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Glovista, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,292 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,370 shares. 142,115 were accumulated by Amp Invsts Ltd. Investec Asset Management North America reported 11,123 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.57% or 73,342 shares in its portfolio. 27 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company. Financial Consulate has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Marshall Wace Llp has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

