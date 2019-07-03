As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Declined, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Boosted Stake by $340,578; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Harvey Capital Management Increased Position

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 1,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,276 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 90,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $186.64. About 1.56M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 11,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $210.14. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,993 are held by Spinnaker. 49,084 are owned by Blue Chip Inc. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated reported 700 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney owns 27,148 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc invested in 15,637 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability owns 2,956 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 153,390 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 364 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Associate has 0.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co invested in 0.26% or 86,824 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 13,723 shares. Hbk Invs Lp accumulated 0.35% or 139,846 shares. Charter reported 0.26% stake. Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.35% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,002 shares to 42,420 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 4,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,116 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,223 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.77% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 82,335 shares. Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 217,380 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Co owns 469,511 shares. Papp L Roy Associate holds 0.39% or 11,224 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Carderock Mgmt has 1.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,918 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 926,956 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,911 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,583 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Armistice Capital Lc accumulated 1.18% or 112,000 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank reported 0.7% stake. Eagle Management Limited owns 19,638 shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares to 7,650 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,729 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

