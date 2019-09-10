As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Washington Trust Company Lowered Its Holding by $586,348; Water Island Capital Decreased Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Position as Stock Rose

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 46,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 50,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 4.35M shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 821,038 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Outlook For Rent-A-Center – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Top Stocks to Gain From a Resilient U.S. Economy – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RCII, TLRD, SQ – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add Rent-A-Center to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,272 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 58,340 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 222,990 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 666,260 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 33,948 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 257,366 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Fund Management stated it has 170,145 shares. Optimum Advsrs owns 1,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 68,438 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bessemer Gp has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 125,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 11,346 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.26M shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap City Fl reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Tru Communications accumulated 0.93% or 48,901 shares. State Street accumulated 0.41% or 27.45 million shares. 317,850 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 18,411 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd Com reported 16,296 shares. Private Capital Advisors Inc has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Opus Point Mgmt Lc reported 1,242 shares. Btr Capital invested in 1,772 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp holds 8.93M shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca, California-based fund reported 4,411 shares. 1,700 were reported by Community Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated Ltd Co. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York holds 3,805 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Management Corporation has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,720 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen offer for Alexion isn’t crazy – Mizuho – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2019: CGC, A, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,749 shares to 35,905 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust (TIP) by 3,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEFA).