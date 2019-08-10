As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Systematic Financial Management LP Lowered Stake by $579,285; Wedge Capital Management L LP Increases Position in Cra International (CRAI)

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Cra International Inc. (CRAI) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 38,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 29,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Cra International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 47,382 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 11,738 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 14,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B holds 0.62% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 3,925 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 1,226 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Smithfield Communication holds 0.07% or 3,441 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Old Point Trust Fin Svcs N A holds 2.91% or 29,423 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,072 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Davidson Advsrs reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 5,719 are held by Manchester Capital Management Ltd Co. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo accumulated 147,463 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,334 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 193,620 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Limited Liability Corp holds 88,236 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intercept (ICPT) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, NASH in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen Manages to Tread Water for Another Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation by 233,699 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corp. by 32,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

More notable recent CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Preston McAfee, Former Chief Economist with Microsoft, becomes Senior Consultant to Charles River Associates (CRA) Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice – Business Wire” on October 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CRA (CRAI) Down 10.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) CEO Paul Maleh on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CRA International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRAI) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s Up? (Revised) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.