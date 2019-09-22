As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Cut Holding by $504,712; As Alexanders (ALX) Share Value Declined, Denali Advisors Has Raised by $809,560 Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 116,297 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, down from 119,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alexanders Inc. (ALX) by 18233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.23% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $815,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexanders Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $344.35. About 39,939 shares traded or 48.77% up from the average. Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has risen 2.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ALX News: 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s: Taxes Related to 2012 Sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Includes $4.65/Share Accrued Expense for NYC Real Property Transfer Taxes; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Rev $57.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alexander’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALX); 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj FFO/Share $5.36; 26/03/2018 – MI House GOP: House approves Rep. Alexander’s bill to safeguard bicyclists on Michigan roads; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj EPS $3.77; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Loss/Shr $1.90; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 5 investors sold ALX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.70 million shares or 2.29% less from 1.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 330,200 shares to 436,800 shares, valued at $14.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF) by 187,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,700 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,193 shares to 29,566 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.