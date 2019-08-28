As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Oakmont Partners Cut Holding by $3.55 Million; United Capital Financial Advisers Increases Holding in Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 945.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 47,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 52,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 5,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 16,386 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 91.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 18,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,787 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 20,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $208.46. About 228,405 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen to Buy Celgene’s Otezla for $13.4B: Is it a Good Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Amgen Finally Buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, New Drugs Shine – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

