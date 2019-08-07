As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Lowered by $10.57 Million Its Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 94.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 55,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 59,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.46. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 85,958 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 80,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13 million shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video)

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,735 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com holds 0.88% or 89,343 shares in its portfolio. Dsam (London) Limited stated it has 36,000 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.75 million shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 107,236 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Capital Planning Advsrs Lc has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,073 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 2,063 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc, California-based fund reported 4,164 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il, Illinois-based fund reported 733,356 shares. Accredited Invsts holds 0.27% or 13,091 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 7.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 122,580 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 2.14% or 69,611 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (Call) (NYSE:MDT) by 32,164 shares to 600 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 1,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,275 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 94,355 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa has 2.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,082 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Lc accumulated 71,947 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.57% or 56,402 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation holds 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 4,800 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Lc accumulated 1.09% or 22,420 shares. Weybosset Research Management Ltd Company stated it has 1,875 shares. St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 6,977 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Sns Group Inc Limited Co reported 8,107 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.35% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 88,102 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 160 shares. First Utd Savings Bank Trust holds 0.88% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 7,539 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,564 shares to 161,027 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 122,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

