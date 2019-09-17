As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Gilman Hill Asset Management Upped Stake; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 2,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,082 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 4,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $196.27. About 1.01 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 7,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 131,952 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.97 million, down from 139,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $393.49. About 638,250 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: REGN Wins Against AMGN, VRTX to Acquire Semma & More – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN)/Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) engaged in rather protracted and nasty legal fight over biosimilar Soliris in Europe – Adam Feurstein – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen to Buy Celgene’s Otezla for $13.4B: Is it a Good Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen Remains A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $296.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 344,151 shares to 26,025 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 83,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,390 shares, and cut its stake in National Grid Plc.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.56 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 38,078 shares to 63,976 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. clears F-35 jet sale to Poland – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing and Lockheed Will Help Supply the Space Station – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “State Department clears $8B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.