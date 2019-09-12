As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake; Polen Capital Management Holding in Visa (V) Increased by $72.80 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 43,287 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, up from 41,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $195.48. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 420,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9.54 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 billion, up from 9.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.48. About 4.18 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 1.50M shares to 6.06M shares, valued at $819.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

