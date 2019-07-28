As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Trimmed by $1.49 Million Its Stake; As Dillards (DDS) Market Valuation Declined, Tyvor Capital Upped Position by $1.02 Million

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 51,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 362,184 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru owns 49.39 million shares. Accredited invested in 1,867 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Com accumulated 23,426 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.44% stake. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 18,411 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 25.35 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 2.51 million shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer Research And Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,764 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.89% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ipswich Inv Mgmt Co Incorporated has 25,669 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.91% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 97,467 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 0.24% stake. Sei Investments holds 0.21% or 321,502 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 0.31% or 73,670 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Galapagos & Hookipa Surge, AMGN Shelves Alzheimer’s Study – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen & Novartis bail on Alzheimer’s candidate umibecestat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: DaVita, Fresenius, Baxter, Amgen and CVS – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 27,631 shares to 186,957 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 6,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $45,488 activity.

