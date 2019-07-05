As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Decreased Holding; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $918,450

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 6,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,925 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61M, down from 83,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $188.58. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 14,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 42,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 1.65 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer Free Identity Protection; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST DIVIDEND TO STAY IN 40% RANGE FOR `FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,576 shares to 64,296 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.43M for 10.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 13.13 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 17,880 shares to 49,552 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.