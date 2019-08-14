As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Wallington Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $6.49 Million; Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Raised Cdk Global (CDK) Holding

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $199.58. About 2.84 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 35,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.29M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.10% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 2.47M shares traded or 204.04% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CDK Global to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on February 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/14: (PSDO) (PRPL) (REAL) Higher; (MYGN) (CPLG) (M) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDK Global Announces Plan to Divest Digital Marketing Business – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like CDK Global, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CDK) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,445 shares to 250,058 shares, valued at $62.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,890 shares to 262,424 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 24,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,635 shares, and has risen its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB).