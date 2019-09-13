As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Modera Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake; Jennison Associates Has Increased Its Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $50.63 Million

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 275,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6.04 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 billion, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $218.91. About 88,654 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,665 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 23,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $196.37. About 363,969 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.46% or 6,423 shares. 26,015 were accumulated by Benedict Financial Advsrs. Capwealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 37,010 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.29M shares. 6,144 are owned by Howard. First National accumulated 47,604 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 19,465 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Invest Mngmt holds 2.9% or 18,113 shares in its portfolio. 1.20M are owned by First Advsrs Lp. Cap Management Corp Va holds 42,563 shares. Indiana Tru And Mgmt Company holds 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 2,275 shares. One Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.67% or 21,271 shares. Cls Invs Ltd accumulated 0% or 753 shares. Hilltop Holdings owns 3,241 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,557 shares to 227,365 shares, valued at $44.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,274 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).