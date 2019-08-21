As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased by $4.99 Million Its Stake; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Cypress Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 65,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 166,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 231,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 16.81 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $204.12. About 372,557 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares to 7,280 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,061 shares to 5,104 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 113,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings.

