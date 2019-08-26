As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Group Cut by $1.33 Million Its Holding; Nikko Asset Management Americas Lowered Holding in Southern Copper (SCCO) as Stock Value Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 11,983 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 19,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.76. About 2.36M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 9,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 101,104 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 110,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 303,103 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT

