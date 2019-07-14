As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Trimmed by $1.49 Million Its Stake; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Market Valuation Rose, Corda Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,652 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, down from 189,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $170.26. About 279,053 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Diageo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo Is Right To Concentrate On Its Stars – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “This Major Marijuana Grower Reiterates Its Desire to Find a Beverage Partner – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Beverage Stocks: Macquarie Bullish On Diageo, Pepsi, But Says Constellation’s Asset Sale Was Underpriced – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Diageo’s Results For The First Half Of FY 2019? – Forbes” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Clb (BRKB) by 2,458 shares to 35,547 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group (NYSE:SPG) by 2,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,430 shares to 142,589 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Science Of Biotech Investing With Bhavneesh Sharma (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Roche Reveals New Hemlibra Data, Extends Spark Merger Deadline – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amarin (AMRN) Issues Update on Q2 Sales, Raises ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/17/2019: ARRY, VBIV, QURE, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.