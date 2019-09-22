As Ametek New Com (AME) Stock Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Raised Position by $476,550; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 59.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 254,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 682,187 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 427,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 193,266 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (AME) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 5,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 150,469 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67 million, up from 145,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 2.19 million shares traded or 75.79% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Blackrock Inc owns 1.46 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 5,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 24,802 shares. Pnc Finance Gru accumulated 52 shares. Signia Limited Liability Company invested in 3.51% or 682,187 shares. American Group Incorporated Inc owns 12,127 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 704 shares. 1,610 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. 217,625 were reported by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Ameriprise Inc invested in 956,380 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Paloma Prtnrs Management has 40,600 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 30,970 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 516,086 shares.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, U.S. Global Investors and Lexington Realty Trust among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Watch After Analyst Upgrades – Schaeffers Research” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GAIN Capital reports August metrics – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for June 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 3,691 shares to 80,106 shares, valued at $22.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,230 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 364,922 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Llc owns 0.03% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 58,809 shares. Moreover, Asset Incorporated has 0.07% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 16,015 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 139,228 shares. Cim owns 8,280 shares. Motco has 36 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 8,893 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il holds 0.05% or 16,539 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 13,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) owns 0.09% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 57,786 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 536,710 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Waverton Inv Mgmt holds 10,655 shares. Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 106,253 shares in its portfolio.