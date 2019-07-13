As Ametek New (AME) Stock Value Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Has Lifted Stake; Kirby (KEX) Holding Upped by Tower Research Capital Trc

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 1671.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 6,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,378 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $479,000, up from 360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 658,017 shares traded or 30.52% up from the average. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 81.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 18,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,079 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 22,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 1.14 million shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CACI International Inc (CACI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 15,940 shares to 43,291 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,768 shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Inv Mgmt reported 0.73% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 7,573 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 1,115 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 154,086 shares. Virtu Limited Company holds 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 4,153 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 91,235 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Heartland Advisors holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 114,219 shares. Scout holds 0.29% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 186,126 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 27,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 1,511 shares. 6,403 were reported by Alpha Windward.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.80 million activity. DRAGG RONALD A had sold 630 shares worth $46,796 on Friday, February 1. 6,000 shares valued at $446,100 were sold by Miller Monte J on Friday, February 1. $348,438 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares were sold by O’Neil Christian G.. Grzebinski David W sold $605,854 worth of stock.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 19,908 shares to 4,974 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AMETEK Announces First Quarter Results and Raises 2019 Guidance… – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ametek: Risks Outweigh Reward At Current Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ametek: Excellent Fundamentals, High Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AMETEK Completes Two Acquisitions – PR Newswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ametek (AME) Adds Tod E. Carpenter to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw owns 51,786 shares. Cipher Lp holds 61,550 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Laffer Invs holds 31,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.05% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 22,235 shares. Assetmark owns 352 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.16% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 0.25% or 157,604 shares. Mai Mgmt reported 20,252 shares. Conning accumulated 3,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 12,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc owns 40,879 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Capital Invest Counsel reported 3,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Orrstown Services has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 388 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).